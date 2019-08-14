Bad news got worse for Jameson Taillon on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates hurler was undergoing flexor tendon repair surgery when it was discovered that the 27-year-old Lakeland, FL native also required Tommy John surgery, which was also performed, the team announced.

After having already been ruled out for 2019, Taillon will miss all of the 2020 season and is expected to return in 2021.

Limited by his forearm injury, Taillon made just seven starts this season and hasn't appeared since May 1.

He was 2-3 with an earned run average of 4.10 and a WHIP of 1.125 over 37.1 innings pitched.