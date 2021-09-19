Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers is out for the remainder of their Week 2 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering a groin injury.

TJ Watt out today with a groin injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2021

The 26-year-old recorded two sacks in a Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

Watt is in his fifth year with the Steelers.