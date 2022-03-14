The successor to Ben Roethlisberger has been found in free agency.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Pittsburgh Steelers will sign Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal.

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The second overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft out of North Carolina, Trubisky spent last season with the Buffalo Bills as backup to Josh Allen after four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Trubisky featured in six games for the Bills last season, but played very little. He threw for 43 yards on six-for-eight passing with an interception and rushed for a touchdown.

For his career, Trubisky has thrown for 10,652 yards on 1,016-for-1,585 passing with 64 TDs and 34 picks.

A Pro Bowler in 2018, Trubisky is set to replace Roethlisberger, who retired after 18 years at the conclusion of last season.