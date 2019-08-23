PK Subban and Lindsey Vonn are tying the knot, the couple has told Vogue.

The superstars met two years ago at the Nickelodeon sports show that takes place after the ESPY’s.

In the exclusive with Vogue, Subban laughed about how he met Vonn, at the time it was her younger sister that had eyes for the Canadian. “Karin’s the one who was working really, really hard for me,” P.K. said while laughing.

But Subban had eyes for Lindsey, but at the time she was seeing someone else and P.K. had to wait.

When the opportunity presented itself Subban took his shot and the two hit it off. For months they communicated with it leading to Subban going to see Vonn for Christmas.

The plane ride to Denver and three hour car ride to see her was a sign for Subban, he felt a way about this women that he had never felt before. And for Vonn, she knew early on but was hesitant to jump right into something new. She told Vogue, “After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though. He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic.”

Although the two never discussed rings, Subban had given Vonn an emerald necklace at Christmas and she loved it, so he went with an emerald ring “because her favorite colour is green and it’s his birthstone.”

In the Vogue piece Subban also said, “Lindsey’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. There are people in life that deserve to be with good people. They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do.”

No wedding plans have been set as of yet, but Vonn knows one thing for sure, ““I want to wear something green, like my ring, for the after-party.”