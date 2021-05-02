CALGARY — One draw was postponed and another was delayed Sunday as positive COVID-19 cases among event broadcast staffers forced organizers to adjust the schedule at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship for the second time in a week.

In a statement, the World Curling Federation said play would resume later Sunday afternoon since all scheduled testing for athletes and competition officials returned negative results.

The eighth draw, which included a game between Canada's Kerri Einarson and Tabitha Peterson of the United States, was pushed back 30 minutes from its scheduled 4 p.m. Eastern Time start due "to the delay in the test results process."

The WCF did not provide specifics on the number of positive cases. All broadcast staffers are isolated in their hotel while additional testing and contact tracing takes place, the federation said.

Those individuals are staying in a different hotel than athletes and competition officials.

Television feeds of the event were cancelled through Tuesday morning. The competition is part of TSN's Season of Champions coverage and is broadcast internationally by World Curling TV.

Earlier in the week, organizers cancelled the opening practice sessions after two members of the German team tested positive for COVID-19 in pre-tournament screening upon arrival in Calgary.

Practice sessions were eventually held Thursday on the eve of round-robin play. The German team was given an exemption to compete as a three-player team while players who tested positive remained in isolation.

This year's women's championship, which was relocated from Switzerland because of the pandemic, is the seventh and final curling event to be held in Calgary without spectators in a controlled environment to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Canadian women's, men's and mixed doubles championships were followed by the men's world championship and a pair of Grand Slam events.

The men's world championship playoffs were interrupted by four participants testing positive for the coronavirus. The championship was completed April 11, however, with the WCF stating the cases were "false positives."

Those affected tested negative in subsequent screenings.

Teams are confined to the arena and the tournament hotel across the Trans-Canada Highway. They drive themselves back and forth and masks are mandatory once athletes step off the field of play.

Organizers were exploring options to incorporate the postponed seventh draw into the upcoming schedule, the WCF said.

Einarson and her Manitoba-based teammates have stumbled out of the gate with three losses in their first four games. Canada, expected to be a contender, was 11th in the 14-team field entering the afternoon draw.

Jennifer Jones was the last Canadian skip to win this event, taking gold in 2018 at North Bay, Ont. Chelsea Carey skipped the Canadian entry in 2019 at Silkeborg, Denmark, but did not make the playoffs.