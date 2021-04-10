CALGARY — Playoffs at the world men's curling championship in Calgary have been suspended because of positive tests for the COVID-19 virus.

Those who tested positive were asymptomatic and didn't involve playoff teams, according to Curling Canada.

But games are halted until athletes and staff on playoff teams are tested Saturday and receive their results.

"All teams that made the playoffs will undergo testing on Saturday morning, and until the results are clear and it’s known that the players and event staff are safe, no further games will be played," Curling Canada said in a statement.

Those who have tested positive for the virus are in quarantine and contact tracing is underway, the organization added.

Canada's Brendan Bottcher was eliminated from gold-medal contention Friday evening in a 5-3 loss to Scotland.

Saturday's playoff game involving the United States and Switzerland, and semifinals involving RCF and Sweden are on hold. The medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

The Canadian men's, women's and mixed doubles championships held at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre before the world championship were completed without a positive test for the coronavirus.

Athletes and team personnel quarantine and are tested upon arrival in Calgary before competing. They're confined to the arena and the their hotel across the highway.

A pair of Grand Slams with international men's and women's fields are scheduled to start next week in Calgary's curling bubble.

Participants in those tournaments are currently arriving in Calgary to undergo their testing and quarantine before getting on the ice.

The women's world championship, which was relocated from Switzerland to Calgary, is planned for April 30 to May 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9 , 2021.