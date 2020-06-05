NFL stars team up for powerful message to the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars players led an organization-wide march on Friday to raise awareness for racial injustice against the Black community.

Roughly 15 players took part in the march, along with members of the team's coaching staff and other employees of the organization.

Wide receiver D.J. Chark and kicker Josh Lambo both addressed the group at the starting point of the march, outside the team's stadium.

The march was planned to go to Jacksonville's police station and back.