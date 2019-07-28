Since his famed 35-game run with the New York Knicks in 2012, Jeremy Lin has played for six different NBA teams.

Despite winning the first championship of his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors this spring, Lin has received little interest during free agency.

The 30-year-old opened up about the process.

"Free agency has been tough cause I feel like in some ways, the NBA has kind of given up on me," Lin said while speaking in Taiwan.

“Rock bottom seems to be getting more and more rock bottom for me.”

If a return to the NBA isn't in the cards, Lin is reportedly drawing interest from Russian team CSKA Moscow, reports Sportnado.

Lin was waived by the Atlanta Hawks but signed with the Raptors mid-season following an injury to point guard Fred VanVleet. Lin averaged 7.0 points per game on 37.4 per cent shooting with the Raps in 23 regular season games, but played only a touch over 27 minutes total in the playoffs.

The Harvard alum has played for eight different teams over the course of his NBA career that began in October of 2010.