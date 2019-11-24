TORONTO — Pontus Aberg had a power-play goal and added an assist as the Toronto Marlies downed the Manitoba Moose 4-1 on Sunday afternoon in American Hockey League play.

Kenny Agostino and Tanner MacMaster gave the Marlies (13-2-3), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, a 2-0 lead by the second intermission. Teemu Kivihalme put the puck into an empty net.

Joseph Woll made 31 saves for the Marlies' sixth-straight win.

Jansen Harkins was the lone scorer for Manitoba (10-10-0), the minor league club for the Winnipeg Jets. Mikhail Berdin stopped 25-of-28 shots for the Moose.

Toronto went 1 for 2 on the power play and Manitoba was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.