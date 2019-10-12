1h ago
Aberg scores twice, Woll perfect in net as Marlies beat Moose
The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — Pontus Aberg scored twice and Joseph Woll stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Toronto Marlies defeated the Manitoba Moose 4-0 on Saturday to stay unbeaten in the American Hockey League this season.
Pierre Engvall had a goal and two assists and Egor Korshkov scored shorthanded for the Marlies (3-0-0).
Nicholas Baptiste chipped in with a pair of assists.
Adam Carlson made 29 saves in a losing effort for the Moose (1-3-0).
This report by The Canadian Press was originally published Oct. 12, 2019.