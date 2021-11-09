The Portland Thorns are keeping it Canadian.

Fresh off of naming former Canada international goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc as the team's new general manager, another former Canada international - Rhian Wilkinson - will become the National Women's Soccer League side's new head coach for 2022, reports The Athletic's Meg Linehan.

Capped 181 times by Canada, Wilkinson retired in 2017 after claiming a pair of bronze medals at two Summer Olympics. She played a single game for the Thorns in 2015.

A native of Pointe Claire, Que., the 39-year-old Wilkinson took on an assistant coaching job with the England senior team earlier this year under Hege Riise.

Current Thorns coach, Mark Parsons, will leave the team at season's end to focus on managing the Netherlands national side, a job he took at the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A formal announcement of Wilkinson's hiring isn't expected until the conclusion of the NWSL season.