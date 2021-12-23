Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum's right lung has fully healed after suffering a pneumothorax earlier this month and will be reevaluated in one week.

McCollum has been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning and shooting.

In 24 games this season, the 30-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season.