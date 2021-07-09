The Portland Trail Blazers are adding some experience to new head coach Chauncey Billups's staff.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team is set to hire former Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks as Billups's lead assistant.

This will be the 55-year-old Brooks's first assistant coaching job since 1998.

A native of French Camp, CA, Brooks spent the past five seasons as head coach of the Wizards. He left the team last month at the expiry of his contract. Prior to going to DC, Brooks served as head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder for seven seasons, reaching the NBA Finals in 2012.

Billups will be a first-year head coach, having previously served as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers under Ty Lue.

He succeeds Terry Stotts, who left the Blazers by mutual consent in June after nine seasons with the team.