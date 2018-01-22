Marie-Philip Poulin will wear the "C" for Team Canada at next month's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Hockey Canada announced Monday.

Poulin, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, has served as captain of Canada's women's team since the 2015 IIHF World Championship.

Three-time gold medallist Meghan Agosta will serve as an alternate captain, along with Brianne Jenner and Jocelyne Larocque, who will play in their second Olympic tournaments.

“This is a collaborative group of leaders that continue to inspire and unite our team season after season,” head coach Laura Schuler said in a release. “We’re confident in the abilities of this group and we know they will be successful at guiding the many layers of leadership that we have throughout our team.”

Poulin is one of 14 players on Canada's roster who won gold at Sochi 2014 and one of six who won gold at Vancouver 2010.

“It’s an honour to be selected to lead this group at the Olympic Winter Games and to wear the ‘C’ after so many inspirational leaders that have come before me,” said Poulin. “This is a special group of 23 players and we’re excited to hit the ice together for the first time in South Korea in a few days.”

The 26-year-old was Canada's hero at Sochi 2014. She scored the tying goal late in the third period and then the game-winning goal in overtime to capture gold against the United States in one of the most thrilling moments in Canadian Olympic hockey history. Poulin also scored both of Canada's goals in 2-0 victory over the USA at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, claiming gold as an 18-year-old.

She is the fifth captain in Canada's Olympic women's hockey history, following Caroline Ouellette (2014), Hayley Wickenheiser (2010), Cassie Campbell (2006, 2002) and Stacey Wilson (1998).