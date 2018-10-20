Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne has been placed on the injured reserve after leaving Friday's win over the Calgary Flames early.

Rinne left the game after teammate Kevin Fiala landed on top of him in a collision while Rinne was stretching to make a save. There is still no word on what injury Rinne suffered.

The Predators will start Juuse Saros against the Edmonton Oilers Saturday and have recalled Miroslav Svoboda from the team's ECHL affiliate, to serve as his backup.

In five games this season, Rinne has a 3-1 record with a .929 save percentage and 2.10 goals against average.