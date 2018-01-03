Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg will miss four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Forsberg, 23, was injured during the team's Dec. 29 loss to the Minnesota Wild, in which he logged 15:04 of ice time.

The 2012 first-round pick of the Washington Capitals leads the Predators with 15 goals and 34 points in 37 games this season.

Forsberg has topped the 30-goal mark in each of the previous two seasons.