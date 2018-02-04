Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg has been suspended three games for interference on Jimmy Vesey of the New York Rangers.

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg suspended three games for interference on NY Rangers’ Jimmy Vesey. https://t.co/7gTton1szC — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 4, 2018

During Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers, Forsberg delivered a reverse check to Vesey behind the net. The Rangers announced Vesey is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Forsberg was not ejected from the game or assessed a penalty.

"Well after the puck is gone, outside the allowable window to finish a check, Forsberg delivers a high, forceful hit to Vesey that makes substantial head contact," the NHL said in a video explanation. "In addition to the lateness of the check, what elevates this hit to merit supplemental discipline is the significant head contact that occurs and the force with which it was delivered."

He will miss games against the New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators. He will be eligible to return next weekend against the Montreal Canadiens. Forsberg has 48 hours to appeal his suspension.

In 39 games so far this season, Forsberg has 16 goals and 22 assists.

The Predators will be back in action Monday night at the Barclays Center.