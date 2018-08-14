Ryan Ellis is staying in Music City for the long haul.

As first reported by TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the Nashville Predators have locked up the 27-year-old blueliner to an eight-year, $50 million extension that kicks in with the 2019-2020 season.

The deal carries a $6.25 million cap hit and will run through the 2026-27 season.

McKenzie notes that the deal does not come with any kind of no-trade or no-movement proviso and Ellis will be paid a signing bonus of $7 million on July 1.

Forgot a couple of notes on Ellis. Deal does not include NMC/NTC...Ellis gets a $7M signing bonus on July 1, 2019. #ciaoagain — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) August 14, 2018

A native of Freelton, Ont., Ellis is headed into his ninth NHL season - all with the Predators - after being taken with the 11th overall selection of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires.

Ellis was limited to only 44 games a season ago after knee surgery kept him out until January. He had nine goals and 23 assists in the regular season, averaging 18:25 minutes a night. Ellis also appeared in 13 playoff contests, chipping in five assists.

Internationally, Ellis has represented Canada on five occasions, including winning gold at the 2009 World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa and gold at the 2016 worlds in Russia.

In 396 career games, Ellis has 55 goals and 118 assists.