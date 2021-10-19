1h ago
Premier League announces 68% vaccination rate
TSN.ca Staff
The Premier League announced on Monday that 68 per cent of its players have been fully vaccinated with 81 per cent having received at least one dosage.
It marks a significant uptick from late September when it was announced that only seven of the league's 20 clubs had a vaccination rate of more than 50 per cent.
"Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff," the league said in a release.
The BBC reports there has also been a significant increase in vaccination in the English Football League.
As of September 49 per cent of EFL players had been fully vaccinated, up 31 per cent from August.