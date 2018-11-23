1h ago
Proposed Halifax CFL team to be called Atlantic Schooners
TSN.ca Staff
Halifax's potential Canadian Football League team name will be the Atlantic Schooners.
Maritime Football Ltd. announced the proposed team will be named the Schooners at the East Coast Kitchen Party Friday during Grey Cup Week in Edmonton.
The Schooners beat out three other proposed team names - the Admirals, Convoy, and Storm - in vote done by fans who placed $50 deposits on season tickets.
