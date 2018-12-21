Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov won’t be suspended for pushing a linesman during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators.

Provorov was called for high-sticking in the second period of the game and used his left arm to push linesman Ryan Daisy in the midsection while being escorted to the penalty box. The 21-year-old was assessed a 10-minute misconduct, as the officials elected against calling the infraction under Rule 40 - physical abuse of officials.

The officials could have elected to give Provorov a game misconduct under Rule 40 for the action, which would have enacted an automatic suspension of anywhere from three-to-20 games.

Flyers interim head coach Scott Gordon did not condone Provorov's actions post-game.

"I didn’t see the shove," Gordon said. "I didn't see what brought it on. I don’t know if he didn’t like the penalty... As a player, you know you can’t do that."

Provorov has three goals and 11 points in 33 games this season while averaging 24:42 of ice time per game. His 12 penalty minutes on Thursday doubled his season total to 24 minutes.

For more on NHL Rule 40 click here.