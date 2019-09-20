The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association and NHL Players' Association announced a premier partnership on Friday that will see player jerseys worn at all PWHPA on-ice events outfitted with an official NHLPA sponsorship patch.

The initiative will start this weekend with the PWHPA’s Dream Gap Tour kicking off in Toronto.

"The success of women's hockey is integral to the growth of the sport. NHL players are proud to continue with their support of the women’s game by sponsoring the PWHPA," NHLPA Executive Director Don Fehr in a statement. "We look forward to seeing these talented hockey players on the ice as they demonstrate their skill and passion for the game throughout the PWHPA’s Dream Gap Tour."

The NHLPA is also a premier sponsor of the PWHPA's gala event to be held later this season in Toronto.

"This game plays an important role in the lives of members of the NHLPA and the PWHPA and we're honoured to have the NHLPA’s support," added PWHPA Operations Consultant Jayna Hefford in a statement.

"It is our time to close the 'Dream Gap' for the generations who will follow us by creating a women's professional league that consistently showcases the best product of women’s hockey, pays its players a living wage and has the infrastructure to ensure the sport can achieve sustained success."

Almost 200 of the top female hockey players in North America will be competing in the PWHPA's Dream Gap Tour this weekend in Toronto, October 4 through October 6 in Hudson, N.H. and October 18 through October 20 in Chicago.