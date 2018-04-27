ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to meet with his new Buffalo Bills teammates and clear the air over a series of racially insensitive tweets the Wyoming quarterback posted while still in high school.

Repeating the phrase "as soon as possible" twice, Allen considers it important to apologize for what he posted and to show Bills players who he is today.

Allen spoke upon arriving at the Bills' facility on Friday, a day after Buffalo traded up five spots in the NFL draft order to select him with the seventh pick.

Allen was relieved the Bills stuck with him a day after questions were raised when Yahoo Sports reported the quarterback sent the now-deleted tweets in 2012 and 2013. They contained racially insensitive language and offensive statements.

The 21-year-old called the comments "a mistake" and said they were posted when he was "young and dumb."

Allen travelled to Buffalo along with fellow first-round draft pick, Tremaine Edmunds. The Bills traded up six spots to select the Virginia Tech linebacker with the 16th pick.

Buffalo dealt two second-round and a third-round picks in the trades to select Allen and Edmunds. That leaves the Bills with a third-round pick — 96th overall — on Friday, and five selections over the final four rounds on Saturday.

