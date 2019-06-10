The Calgary Stampeders are the defending Grey Cup champions, winning their second Grey Cup in their fourth appearance in the last five years, and prompting more dynasty debates heading into this season.

Bo Levi Mitchell certainly knows the potential to leave a lasting impact in the CFL, opting against signing a backup contract with the NFL’s Denver Broncos this off-season to return to Calgary and build on his personal legacy with the Stamps.

It won’t be easy, however, as with success comes poaching of talent in free agency and the Stamps head into 2019 short a number of key players from last year’s squad. Gone are significant contributors like Alex Singleton, Micha Johnson and Ciante Evans. But arguably even more important figures remain: Mitchell, head coach Dave Dickenson and GM John Hufnagel. And they want to keep building what was started five seasons ago.

“I wrote the number 79,000 [yards] down when [Anthony] Calvillo retired,” Mitchell, 29, told TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor in the off-season. “I knew that was the number I had to hit. I knew that six championships is where I wanted to get to. Six MOPs…that’s very hard to overcome. I absolutely want to be on top of every one of those lists when it’s all said and done.”

“Legacy is something you talk about for a reason – because you do want to make a difference and the only way to do that is to be on top.”

Leaving his legacy Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell tells TSN's Dave Naylor how the NFL taught him how much he values his CFL legacy.

---

If the Stampeders are to return to the Grey Cup this season, in Calgary at McMahon Stadium no less, they will have to do it with a noticeably different roster after a number of players left the team in free agency this past off-season. There is a cost to winning a Grey Cup, Mitchell told TSN’s Jermain Franklin, before adding that being a champion comes with some benefits as well.

“The unfortunate aspect is losing a lot of people. But at the same time the fortunate aspect of it is there are a lot of positions open for competition right now.”

The defence was hit hardest, with CFL All-Stars Singleton and Johnson and West Division All-Star Evans now playing for other teams. But veteran defensive back Brandon Smith said the Stamps always have confidence in the new guys Hufnagel brings in.

"It's something that we have to adapt to," said Smith, who also won Grey Cups with the Stamps in 2008 and 2014. "I'm not quite used to seeing this many new faces on the defence. I mean, it's football. We have a good system here, a good coaching staff and a good scouting department that bring in quality players."

Mitchell on offence: 'This is one of the smartest groups we've had' Bo Levi Mitchell joins Jermain Franklin and says even though it's early he still believes the offence he's working with right now is one of the smartest groups he's ever played with. He also discuss the burden of being the defending Grey Cup champions and why competition has been fierce with all the open positions in Calgary.

---

The offence wasn’t exempt from losses this off-season either, but new players are expected to step in and star alongside Mitchell. Reggie Begelton, who had 25 receptions for 388 yards and a touchdown in seven games before breaking his arm midway through the season, is expected to take on a bigger role in the receiving corps his third season.

“It does feel like it’s my time now but at the same time I can’t be stagnant,” Begelton told Franklin. “I still have to be hungry every day. We have a bunch of good guys on this court right now who (could) take my spot so I have to be on my toes.”

Begelton is expected to start alongside fellow veteran receivers Eric Rogers, Kamar Jorden and Juwan Brescacin this season.