For the second consecutive day, the Jacksonville Jaguars worked out a CFL QB, this time reigning CFL Most Outstanding Player Bo Levi Mitchell visited the AFC South team, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Hearing the Jacksonville Jaguars worked-out @calstampeders QB Bo Levi Mitchell today. That’s 2 CFL QB’s in 2 Days. Believed to be 3rd of 6 NFL workouts Mitchell has scheduled this Month. #CFL #NFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 16, 2018

This is believed to the third of six workouts Mitchell has scheduled this month with NFL teams.

Mitchell played all 18 regular season games for the Calgary Stampeders last season and threw a career-high 35 touchdowns and topped 5,000 yards for the second time.

The 28-year-old led the Stampeders to a CFL-best 13-5 record and helped them capture the 106th Grey Cup with a 27-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks.

Quarterback Mike Reilly worked out for the Jaguars on Friday.