Will Arndt is heading to British Columbia.

The 26-year-old announced he is signing with the B.C. Lions, Thursday morning on Twitter.

That being said, I’m super excited about signing with the @BCLions

The best has yet to come.⏳ — Will Arndt (@Arndt02) January 30, 2020

Arndt was released by the Ottawa Redblacks one week ago.

In 2019, he finished with 940 passing yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions.

In a tweet, he thanked Ottawa, "Thank you @REDBLACKS for giving me a shot of fulfilling my lifelong dream of being a Pro QB. Thank you to all my former teammates, coaches, and members of the organization from top to bottom. Whether it was the Grey Cup or a 3-15 season, just know I had your back through it all!"