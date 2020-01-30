2h ago
QB Arndt announces he'll sign with Lions
Will Arndt is heading to British Columbia. The 26-year-old is signing with the B.C. Lions, he announced Thursday morning.
TSN.ca Staff
The 26-year-old announced he is signing with the B.C. Lions, Thursday morning on Twitter.
Arndt was released by the Ottawa Redblacks one week ago.
In 2019, he finished with 940 passing yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions.
In a tweet, he thanked Ottawa, "Thank you @REDBLACKS for giving me a shot of fulfilling my lifelong dream of being a Pro QB. Thank you to all my former teammates, coaches, and members of the organization from top to bottom. Whether it was the Grey Cup or a 3-15 season, just know I had your back through it all!"