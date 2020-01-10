SYDNEY, N.S. — Shawn Boudrias had a hat trick as the Cape Breton Eagles downed the Saint John Sea Dogs 8-2 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Boudrias put away the eventual winner at the 13:15 mark of the second period as Cape Breton stretched its point streak to eight games including seven wins.

Egor Sokolov scored twice for the Eagles (24-13-3), while Ivan Ivan, Shawn Element and Nathan Larose chipped in as well.

Kevin Mandolese made 29 saves for the win in net.

Nicholas Deakin-Poot and Julian Vander Voet replied for the Sea Dogs (20-21-1). Zachary Bouthillier stopped 40 shots for Saint John.

Cape Breton went 1 for 4 on the power play and the Sea Dogs could not score on their one man advantage.

---

DRAKKAR 5 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Alexandre Parent's first-period-goal stood as the winner as Baie-Comeau sailed past the Titan.

Nathan Legare, Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, Gabriel Proulx and Charles-Antoine Giguere rounded out the attack for the Drakkar (18-16-5).

Olivier Coulombe was the lone scorer for Acadie-Bathurst (7-26-7).

---

SAGUENEENS 8 MOOSEHEADS 3

HALIFAX — Rafaël Harvey-Pinard's power-play goal late in the first period was the winner as Chicoutimi routed the Mooseheads.

Raphael Lavoie, Tristan Pelletier, Samuel Houde, Felix-Antoine Marcotty, Karl Boudrias, Vladislav Kotkov and Patrick Kyte also scored for the Sagueneens (28-7-4).

Denis Toner struck twice for Halifax (16-20-3) and Jeffrey Burridge also scored.

---

CATARACTES 4 TIGRES 3 (OT)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Xavier Bourgault scored 4:15 into overtime as Shawinigan edged the Tigres.

Mavrik Bourque, Gabriel Denis and Kirill Nizhnikov scored in regulation time for the Cataractes (19-20-0).

Brooklyn Kalmikov, Jerome Gravel and Felix Pare provided the offence for Victoriaville (14-19-8).

---

PHOENIX 3 FOREURS 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Alexandre Joncas had the game-winning goal at 1:06 of the second period as the Phoenix topped Val-d'Or.

Benjamin Tardif and Charles-Antoine Roy also scored for Sherbrooke (31-6-4).

Nicolas Ouellet had the only goal for the Foreurs (17-17-5).

---

ARMADA 4 VOLTIGEURS 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Samuel Desgroseilliers's goal near the midway point of the game helped the Armada past Drummondville.

Simon Lavigne, Luke Henman and Antoine Demers also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (23-15-3).

Jacob Dion scored for the Voltigeurs (24-16-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.