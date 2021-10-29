BOISBRIAND, Que. — Xavier Bourgault scored twice, including the winner, and added an assist as the Shawinigan Cataractes fended off the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-4 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Maximilien Ledoux, Lorenzo Canonica and Mavrik Bourque added goals as Shawinigan (8-2-2) won its sixth straight game.

Charles-Antoine Lavallée made 33 saves for the win.

Anri Ravinskis and Simon Pinard scored in the final three minutes of play to pull the Armada (7-5-0) within one. Alexis Brisson and Alexis Gendron also found the back of the net.

Charles-Édward Gravel stopped 16 shots in net for Blainville-Boisbriand.

The Cataractes went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Armada were 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL, Charlottetown edged Saint John 4-3, Gatineau topped Halifax 3-2, Moncton bested Cape Breton 6-4, Sherbrooke downed Drummondville 3-1, Val-d'Or sailed past Rimouski 4-1, Baie-Comeau beat Acadie-Bathurst 6-4, and Victoriaville eked out a 3-2 shootout win over Chicoutimi.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.