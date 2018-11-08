QMJHL: Budgell has two goals as Islanders down Wildcats

CHARLOTTETOWN — Brett Budgell scored twice as the Charlottetown Islanders beat the Moncton Wildcats 5-4 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Daniel Hardie put away the winner for the Islanders (12-7-1) at 18:10 of the third period. Nikita Alexandrov and Liam Peyton also scored for Charlottetown.

Jeremy McKenna had a pair of goals for the Wildcats (14-4-2), while Jacob Hudson and Jakob Pelletier also scored.

Moncton's Dylan Seitz earned a five-minute major and a game misconduct for checking to the head 1:08 into the second period.

Matthew Welsh kicked out 30 shots for Charlottetown. Francis Leclerc turned aside 35 shots for Moncton.

The Islanders did not score on their three power plays and the Wildcats went 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

HUSKIES 4 DRAKKAR 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Patrik Hrehorcak chipped in the game-winning goal in the second period as the Huskies doubled Baie-Comeau.

Alex Beaucage, Jakub Lauko and Vincent Marleau rounded out the attack for the Huskies (17-4-0).

Yan Aucoin and Nathan Legare scored for the Drakkar (14-5-1).

---

TIGRES 8 SEA DOGS 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Egor Serdyuk scored twice, including the eventual winner, as the Tigres drubbed Saint John.

Jeremy Cote also had two goals for Victoriaville (9-8-2), while Conor Frenette, Jerome Gravel, Feliks Morozov and Mathieu Sevigny chipped in as well.

William Poirier scored for the Sea Dogs (2-16-3), who dropped their 12th straight game.

---