55m ago
QMJHL: D'Astous scores two as Oceanic double up Phoenix
The Canadian Press
SHERBOOKE, Que. — Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored twice as the Rimouski Oceanic beat the Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-2 in Quebec Junior Hockey League action Saturday.
D'Astous registered the winning goal on a power play at 5:49 of the third period.
Anthony Gagnon and Jimmy Huntington also scored for Rimouski (19-10-2).
Patrick Guay and Edouard St-Laurent supplied the offence for the Phoenix (17-12-2).
Oceanic goaltender Colten Ellis kicked out 29 shots. Sherbrooke's Thommy Monette made 27 saves.
Both teams were 2 for 5 on the power play.
---
DRAKKAR 5 TIGRES 2
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Ivan Chekhovich and Yaroslav Alexeyev had a goal and an assist apiece to lift the Drakkar over Victoriaville.
Shawn Element, Nathan Legare and Jordan Martel also scored for Baie-Comeau (22-8-2).
Isaiah Gallo-Demetris and Dominic Cormier had the lone goal for the Tigres (12-16-3).
---
MOOSEHEADS 6 TITAN 0
HALIFAX — Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored twice and Cole McLaren made 14 saves as the Mooseheads blanked Acadie-Bathurst.
Jake Ryczek, Arnaud Durandeau, Xavier Parent and Ben Higgins also scored for Halifax (21-7-1).
Mark Grametbauer combined with Tyriq Outen for 20 saves for the Titan (5-24-1).
---
REMPARTS 3 SCREAMING EAGLES 1
SYDNEY, N.S. — Matthew Grouchy scored twice to lead Quebec over the Screaming Eagles.
Philipp Kurashev had the other goal for the Remparts (14-12-6).
Egor Sokolov replied for Cape Breton (18-12-2).
---
HUSKIES 6 SAGUENEENS 0
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Zachary Emond stopped all 17 shots he faced and Alex Baucage scored two goals and added an assist in the Huskies' shutout win over Chicoutimi.
Peter Abbandonato had a goal and two helpers for Rouyn-Noranda (26-5-0) and Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Tyler Hinam and Pierre-Olivier Bourgeois also scored.
Alexis Shank made 42 saves for the Sagueneens (13-11-7).
---
67's 5 OLYMPIQUES 1
OTTAWA — Tye Felhaber scored a hat trick, Michael DiPietro stopped 24 shots in his 67's debut and Ottawa downed Gatineau in the CHL showcase game.
Mitchell Hoelscher and Matthew Maggio also scored in Ottawa's (23-4-4) win.
Pier-Oliver Lacombe had the lone goal for the Olympiques (11-17-3) and Tristan Berube made 28 saves.
DiPietro was acquired by the 67's in a trade with the Windsor Spitfires earlier this week.
— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.