QMJHL: Eight different goal scorers propel Titan over Eagles in victory

BATHURST, N.B. — The league-best Acadie-Bathurst Titan got eight goals from eight different players in an 8-1 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles Saturday afternoon at the K.C. Irving Regional Centre in Bathurst.

Cole Larkin, Mathieu Desgagnes and Riley Kidney scored in the first period to give the Titan (5-0-1) a 3-0 advantage over the Eagles (2-4-0) through 20 minutes of play. Cole Huckins, Yannic Bastarache, Felix-Antoine Marcotty and Bennett MacArthur then scored in the second period to provide seven unanswered goals for Acadie-Bathurst.

Shawn Element put the Eagles on the board with a power play goal late in the period to cut the deficit to six. Adam McCormick added an eight goal for the Titan in the third period. Acadie-Bathurst have yet to lose in regulation this season.

Christian Sbaraglia turned away 26 shots for Acadie-Bathurst. William Grimard and Nicolas Ruccia combined to make 26 saves for Cape Breton, albeit in a losing effort.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 SEA DOGS 4 (SO)

HALIFAX, N.S. — Markus Vidicek scored twice as the Halifax Mooseheads vanquished the Saint John Sea Dogs in a 5-4 shootout victory in Halifax on Saturday evening.

Zachary L'Heureux and Elliot Desnoyers also scored for the Mooseheads (2-3-1). Riley Bezeau, Josh Lawrence, Alex Drover and Joshua Roy scored for the Sea Dogs (1-1-2).

Vidicek and Robert Orr scored in the shootout for Halifax. Drover scored in the shootout for Saint John.

Cole McLaren turned away 37 shots for Halifax. Creed Jones turned away 22 shots for Saint John. The Sea Dogs outshot the Mooseheads 41-26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2020