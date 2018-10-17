MONCTON, N.B. — Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored 30 seconds into overtime as the Halifax Mooseheads defeated the Moncton Wildcats 5-4 on Thursday to stretch their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League win streak to four games.

Marcel Barinka's second goal of the game tied it 4-4 late in the third period and Antoine Morand and Jake Ryczek also scored for Halifax (9-2-0).

Adam Capannelli and Jeremy McKenna led the Wildcats (6-3-2) with a pair of goals apiece.

Mooseheads goaltender Alexis Gravel stopped 26 shots. Moncton's Francis Leclerc made 28 saves.

Halifax was 1 for 1 on the power play while the Wildcats scored twice in four chances with the man advantage.