MONCTON, N.B. — Jakob Pelletier scored 2:40 into overtime to lift the Moncton Wildcats to a 4-3 win over the Rimouski Oceanic on Wednesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Jeremy McKenna had a pair of goals for Moncton (42-12-1) and assists on the other two. Jordan Spence also scored.

Dmitry Zavgorodniy led the Oceanic (35-14-8) with two goals. Cedric Pare had the other.

Wildcats goaltender Olivier Rodrigue stopped 30 shots. Rimouski's Colten Ellis made 22 saves.

TITAN 4 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Mathieu Desgagnes scored shorthanded, then added some insurance with an empty-net goal as Acadie-Bathurst (11-38-7) doubled up the Eagles (35-17-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.