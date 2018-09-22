SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Patrick Kyte scored at 1:55 of overtime as the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Saint John Sea dogs 5-4 on Friday in the 2018-19 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season opener for both teams.

Arnaud Durandeau struck twice in regulation for the Mooseheads (1-0-0), who also got goals from Gavin Hart and Justin Barron.

William Poirier, Josh Lawrence, Brady Burns and Robbie Burt supplied the offence for the Sea Dogs (0-0-1), with Maxim Cajkovic tacking on two assists.

Alexis Gravel made 34 saves for the win as Alex D'Orio stopped 31-of-36 shots in a losing cause.

Halifax went 0 for 3 on the power play while Saint John failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

---

ISLANDERS 4 SCREAMING EAGLES 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Daniel Hardie had two third-period goals and Matthew Welsh made 33 saves to lead the Islanders over Cape Breton.

Zachary Beauregard and Nikita Alexandrov also found the back of the net for Charlottetown (1-0-0).

Mitchell Balmas and Egor Sokolov scored for the Screaming Eagles (0-1-0). Kevin Mandolese mades 26 saves in defeat.

---

OLYMPIQUES 10 FOREURS 4

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Maxim Trepanier had three goals and a helper while Iaroslav Likhachev had two goals and two assists as Gatineau crushed the Foreurs.

Metis Roelens also struck twice while Jeffrey Durocher, Shawn Boudrais and Giordano Finoro added singles for the Olympiques (1-0-0). Tristan Berube made 38 saves for the win.

David Noel had a pair of goals and Ivan Kozlov and Alexandre Couture chipped in with a goal apiece for Val-d'Or (0-1-0). Jonathan Lemieux allowed all 10 goals on 33 shots against.

---

HUSKIES 6 VOLTIGEURS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Felix Bibeau had a goal and two assists and Samuel Harvey kicked out 32 shots as the Huskies beat Drummondville.

Tyler Hinam, Samuel Naud, Peter Abbandonato and Tommy Beaudoin also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (1-0-0).

Xavier Simoneau and Benjamin Corbeil had goals for the Voltigeurs (0-1-0). Olivier Rodrigue took the loss with 24 saves.

---

DRAKKAR 3 SAGUENEENS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Tyler Hylland had a goal and an assist as Baie-Comeau skated past the Sagueneens.

Justin Blanchette made 23 saves while Yaroslav Alexeyev and D'Artagnan Joly also scored for the Drakkar (1-0-0).

Jesse Sutton kept Chicoutimi (0-1-0) from being blanked. Alexis Shank stopped 31-of-34 shots in defeat.

---

CATARACTES 6 PHOENIX 5 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Valentin Nussbaumer completed his hat trick in overtime as the Cataractes slipped past Sherbrooke.

Vincent Senez, Jeremy Manseau and Leon Denny also scored for Shawinigan (1-0-0), which got 33 saves from Lucas Fitzpatrick.

Samuel Poulin had a pair of goals while Oliver Okuliar and Edouard St-Laurent added the others for the Phoenix (0-0-1). Brendan Cregan stopped 34 shots in defeat.

---

BOISBRIAND, Que. — The game between the Victoriaville Tigres and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada at Centre d’excellence Sports Rousseau was suspended in the second period due to fog. It will be rescheduled.

---