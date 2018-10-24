QUEBEC — Nathan Legare had the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 6-5 victory over the Quebec Remparts on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Ivan Chekhovich had a hat trick and two assists for Baie-Comeau (10-3-1), Legare scored a power-play goal in the first period and Gabriel Fortier tied the game 18:21 into the third.

Fortier added three assists while Legare had two.

Sam Dunn, Benjamin Gagne, Thomas Caron, Alesei Sergeev and Gabriel Montreuil scored for the Remparts (6-6-1). Philipp Kurashev had three helpers.

Drakkar goaltender Justin Blanchette made 37 saves. Quebec's Anthony Morrone stopped 35 shots.

Baie-Comeau was 1 for 4 on the power play while the Remparts scored three times on seven chances with the man advantage.

---

ISLANDERS 6 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Nikita Alexandrov scored twice as Charlottetown downed the Titan.

Brett Budgell, Xavier Fortin, Cole Edwards and Thomas Casey also scored for the Islanders (8-5-1).

Cole Rafuse had the lone goal for Acadie-Bathurst (3-10-0).

---

PHOENIX 4 HUSKIES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Felix Robert scored the go-ahead goal on a power play early in the third period to lift Sherbrooke over the Huskies.

Samuel Poulin, Alex-Olivier Voyer and Bobby Dow also scored for the Phoenix (7-6-1).

Vincent Marleau and Felix Bibeau replied for Rouyn-Noranda (11-3-0).

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 TIGRES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Metis Roelens scored one goal and set up two more to lead the Olympiques over Victoriaville.

Gabriel Bilodeau, Charles-Antoine Roy and Shawn Boudrias also scored for Gatineau (6-6-2).

Samy Pare put the Tigres (6-6-1) on the board 1:48 into the game.

---

OCEANIC 5 ARMADA 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Dmitry Zavgorodniy had a goal and three assists to power the Oceanic over Blainville-Boisbriand.

Mathieu Bizier, Jimmy Huntington, Carson MacKinnon and Alexis Lafreniere had the other Rimouski (8-6-1) goals.

Samuel Bolduc and Aleksi Anttalainen supplied the offence for the Armada (7-5-1).

---

