VAL D'OR, Que. — Marshall Lessard scored twice as the Val-d'Or Foreurs beat the Rimouski Oceanic 5-1 in Val-d'Or on Sunday afternoon.

The Foreurs raced to a 3-0 lead before Rimouski's William Dumoulin scored in the second period to cut the deficit to two goals. Val d'Or, however, got two more goals to put the game away.

In addition to Lessard, Justin Robidas, Marc-Olivier Racine-Roy and Maxence Guenette also scored for Val d'Or.

William Blackburn stopped 23 shots for Val-d'Or. Matthew Dunsmoor combined with Raphaël Audet for 26 saves for Rimouski. Val-d'Or outshot Rimouski 31-24.

DRAKKAR 4 HUSKIES 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. -- The Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-0 in Rouyn-Noranda on Sunday afternoon. Felix Gagnon, Xavier Fortin, Julien Letourneau and Julien Hebert each scored a goal for the Drakkar in the victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2020.