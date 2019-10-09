BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Mavrik Bourque recorded a hat trick and the Shawinigan Cataractes extended their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League win streak to six games with a 4-2 victory over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Wednesday.

Bourque scored three straight goals in just under a five-minute span late in the first period to give Shawinigan (6-1-0) a 3-1 lead. Xavier Cormier made it 4-1 with his fourth goal of the season in the second period.

Valentin Demchenko scored and assisted on a goal from Nathan Legare for the Drakkar (2-4-2).

Cataractes goaltender Justin Blanchette stopped 29 shots.

Baie-Comeau's Lucas Fitzpatrick made 25 saves.

---

WILDCATS 2 EAGLES 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Mika Cyr broke a tie game with two minutes left in the third period and Olivier Rodrigue stopped 29 shots to lift the Wildcats (6-2-0) over Cape Breton (6-2-0).

---

ARMADA 4 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Xavier Simoneau scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal while shorthanded, as Blainville-Boisbriand (4-3-1) doubled up the Voltigeurs (3-5-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.