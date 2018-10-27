BATHURST, N.B. — Jeremy McKenna scored in regulation time and again in the shootout as the Moncton Wildcats edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-3 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Alexander Khovanov and Jakob Pelletier also scored for the Wildcats (10-3-2).

Moncton's Dylan Seitz was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for checking to the head at 9:53 of the first period.

Noah Dobson, William Champagne and Liam Murphy replied for the Titan (3-10-1).

Charles-Antoine Lavallee made 29 saves for the win and Mark Grametbauer kicked out 35 shots for Acadie-Bathurst.

Neither team scored on the power play. Moncton went 0 for 3 and the Titan were 0 for 1.

---

DRAKKAR 4 SAGUENEENS 3 (SO)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — D'Artagnan Joly scored in regulation and again in the shootout to lift Baie-Comeau over the Sagueneens.

Ivan Chekhovich and Christopher Merisier-Ortiz also scored for the Drakkar (11-3-1). Nathan Legare and Jordan Martel also scored in the shootout for Baie-Comeau.

Jesse Sutton, Jeremy Fortin and Theo Rochette supplied the offence for Chicoutimi (7-3-4). Samuel Houde and Christophe Farmer scored in the shootout for the Sagueens.

---

ARMADA 5 OLYMPIQUES 4 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Luke Henman's power-play goal came in overtime as Blainville-Boisbriand topped the Olympiques.

Alexander Katerinakis, Joel Teasdale, Aleksi Anttalainen and Samuel Desgroseilliers rounded out the attack for the Armada (8-5-1).

Shawn Boudrias, Maxim Trepanier, Metis Roelens and Jeffrey Durocher replied for Gatineau (6-6-3).

Gabriel Bilodeau of the Olympiques earned a five-minute major and game misconduct for checking to the head in the third period.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 SCREAMING EAGLES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Benoit-Olivier Groulx struck twice, including the winner, as Halifax eked out a win over Cape Breton.

Cole Stewart and Samuel Asselin chipped in for the Mooseheads (12-3-0).

Egor Sokolov, Declan Smith and Leon Gawanke supplied the offence for the Screaming Eagles (7-7-1).

---

ISLANDERS 4 SEA DOGS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Keith Getson's goal near the midway point of the third period was the winner as the Islanders slipped past Saint John.

Nikita Alexandrov, Kevin Gursoy and Daniel Hardie also scored for Charlottetown (9-5-1).

James White, Maxim Cajkovic and Yohan Plamondon had goals the Sea Dogs (2-10-3).

---

HUSKIES 6 FOREURS 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Mathieu Gagnon had the eventual winner in the first period as the Huskies raced past Val-d'Or.

William Dufour, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Samuel Naud, Justin Bergeron and Vincent Marleau also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (12-3-0).

Alexandre Couture was the lone scorer for the Foreurs (3-10-2).

---

CATARACTES 4 TIGRES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Anthony Imbeault's power-play goal in the second period stood up as the winner as the Cataractes beat Victoriaville.

Roddie Sandilands, Jeremy Martin and Leon Denny also scored for Shawingian (5-9-0).

Sean Larochelle replied for the Tigres (6-7-1).

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 PHOENIX 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Guay's empty-net goal wound up the winner as the Voltigeurs held on to beat Sherbrooke.

Gregor MacLeod and Brandon Skubel scored eight seconds apart in the third period as Drummondville (10-4-1) built a 3-1 lead.

Edouard St-Laurent had opened scoring for the Phoenix (7-7-1) before Taro Jentzsch had a goal with three seconds left to play.

---

REMPARTS 3 OCEANIC 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jeremy Laframboise racked up the game-winning goal as Quebec sank the Oceanic.

Philipp Kurashev and Aleksei Sergeev also scored for the Remparts (7-6-2).

Radim Salda was the lone scorer for Rimouski (8-7-1).

---