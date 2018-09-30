MONCTON, N.B. — Arnaud Durandeau scored the game-winning goal and had two assists as the Halifax Mooseheads picked up their fourth straight win to start the season as they beat the Moncton Wildcats 4-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Durandeau's marker came for Halifax at 19:18 of the second period.

Antoine Morand, Jordan Maher and Jocktan Chainey also scored for the Mooseheads (4-0-0).

Adam Capannelli and Simon Le Coultre replied for the Wildcats (2-2-0).

Alexis Gravel turned aside 32 shots for Halifax. Francis Leclerc made 33 saves for Moncton.

The Wildcats went 0 for 3 on the power play. The Mooseheads went 0 for 7 with the man advantage.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx received a game misconduct at 17:09 of the third period for checking to the head.

TIGRES 6 CATARACTES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jeremy Cote had a goal and three assists, including the game-winning marker, as Victoriaville routed Shawinigan.

Cote's goal came for the Tigres at 6:47 of the first period. Conor Frenette also scored twice, while Feliks Morozov, Nicolas St-Pierre and Marc-Antoine Brouillette added singles for the Tigres (2-1-1). Mathieu Boulianne scored for the Cataractes (1-4-0).

Tristan Cote-Cazenave turned aside 27 shots for Victoriaville. Lucas Fitzpatrick combined with Antoine Coulombe for 28 saves for Shawinigan.