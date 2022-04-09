HALIFAX — Zachary Gravel scored four goals while Zachary Bolduc scored three as the Quebec Remparts crushed the Halifax Mooseheads 13-5 Saturday in the QMJHL.

James Malatesta scored two goals and added two assists as seven different Remparts (43-14-1) scored to carry them to their 10th straight victory.

Jordan Dumais had a goal and three assists in the losing effort for Halifax (31-27-2).

Quebec scored three goals in the first period but only carried a one-goal lead heading into the second. In that middle frame, the Remparts exploded for eight goals.

Bolduc notched his hat trick in that second period alone.

Quebec outshot Halifax 56-32 in the contest.

---

ARMADA 6 DRAKKAR 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Six different skaters scored in Blainville-Boisbriand's (26-25-7) rout of Baie-Comeau (20-30-8). Jacob Gaucher scored the Drakkar's lone goal early in the first period but afterwards the Armada responded with six unanswered goals starting in the second to come away with an easy victory.

---

ISLANDERS 4 EAGLES 1

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Keiran Gallant scored and assisted in Charlottetown's (39-11-7) victory over Cape Breton (13-37-7). The Islanders scored all four of their goals consecutively before Jérémy Langlois finally managed to respond with the Eagles' lone goal midway through the final period.

---

SEA DOGS 5 TITAN 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — William Dufour moved into the QMJHL scoring lead with three assists that helped Saint John (38-17-4) topple Acadie-Bathurst (36-17-6). Dufour has 101 points this season, one more than Sherbrooke's Joshua Roy.

---

HUSKIES 7 FOREURS 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Samuel Richard made 21 saves the shutout as Rouyn-Noranda (23-30-5) demolished Val-d'Or (25-28-5). Anthony Turcotte scored two goals and added an assist in the win for the Huskies. Turcotte was one of six different Rouyn-Noranda skaters to score.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2022.