QUEBEC — Anthony Gagnon scored 1:56 into overtime as the Quebec Remparts slipped past the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-3 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Hunter Holmes, James Malatesta and Cole Cormier scored for the Remparts (14-20-1) in regulation time.

Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 32 saves for the win.

Rafaal Harvey-Pinard struck twice for the Sagueneens (25-6-4) and Vladislav Kotkov added a goal.

Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo stopped 24 shots in net for Chicoutimi.

Quebec went 3 for 6 on the power play and the Sagueneens were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

DRAKKAR 5 PHOENIX 4 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Valentin Demchenko scored 2:51 into overtime to lift Baie-Comeau over the Phoenix.

Nathan Legare, Gabriel Fortier, Charles-Antoine Giguere and Raivis Kristians Ansons also scored for the Drakkar (15-15-5).

Julien Anctil had a pair of goals for Sherbrooke (27-5-4). Nathael Roy and Alex-Olivier Voyer chipped in as well.

---

SEA DOGS 1 WILDCATS 0

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Zachary Bouthillier stopped all 43 shots he faced as the Sea Dogs blanked Moncton.

Kale McCallum's goal 2:58 into the third period was the winner for Saint John (18-18-1).

Dakota Lund-Cornish made 25 saves for the Wildcats (25-10-0).

---

ISLANDERS 4 TITAN 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Drew Elliott scored twice to power the Islanders past Acadie-Bathurst.

Patrick LeBlanc, with the winner, and Cole Edwards also scored for Charlottetown (21-12-5).

Logan Chisholm scored for the Titan (6-23-6).

---

EAGLES 5 MOOSEHEADS 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Nathan Larose had two goals, including the third-period winner, as Cape Breton downed Halifax.

Derek Gentile, Felix Lafrance and Liam Kidney rounded out the attack for the Eagles (19-13-3).

Zack Jones, Kevin Gursoy and Jordan McKenna replied for the Mooseheads (15-17-3).

---

ARMADA 5 OCEANIC 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Antoine Demers's goal with 21 seconds left in the second period stood as the winner as Blainville-Boisbriand sank the Oceanic.

Simon Lavigne, Zachary Roy, Simon Pinard and Benjamin Corbeil also scored for the Armada (18-14-3).

Isaac Belliveau and Frederyck Janvier scored for Rimouski (20-10-6).

---

FOREURS 4 HUSKIES 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Marshall Lessard's two-goal performance led the Foreurs past Rouyn-Noranda.

Jeremy Michel put away the eventual winner for Val-d'Or (15-14-5) at 6:32 of the second period. Nicolas Ouellet also scored for the Foreurs.

Alex Beaucage scored for the Huskies (19-13-3).

---

TIGRES 5 CATARACTES 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Mikhail Abramov scored twice as the Tigres beat Shawinigan .

Conor Frenette had the power-play winner at the 8:38 mark of the third period for Victoriaville (13-17-7), while Egor Serdyuk and Jerome Gravel also scored for the Tigres.

Olivier Nadeau, Felix-Olivier Chouinard and Mavrik Bourque scored for the Cataractes (18-16-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2019.