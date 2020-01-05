QUEBEC — Anthony Gagnon's second goal of the night proved to be the difference as the Quebec Remparts edged the Gatineau Olympiques 3-2 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Gagnon scored twice in less than two minutes, with the winning goal coming while on the power play for Quebec at 6:10 of the third period.

Nathan Gaucher also found the back of the net for the Remparts (16-22-1).

Charles-Antoine Roy and Emile Hegarty-Aubin scored for the Olympiques (12-24-3), who had their five-game win streak halted.

Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 21 saves for Quebec as Remi Poirier turned away 31 shots for Gatineau.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2020.