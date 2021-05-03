Yaroslav Likhachev had a goal and an assist on the power play, and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada held on to beat the Gatineau Olympiques 4-3 on Monday to win Game 4 and advance to the second round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Luke Henman, Benjamin Corbeil and Thomas Lacombe also scored to help Blainville-Boisbriand build up a 4-0 lead before nearly giving it away in the third period.

Charles-Edward Gravel stopped 28-of-31 shots for the Armada, who took the best-of-five set 3-1 and will now face Victoriaville Tigres.

Alexei Prokopenko and Samuel Savoie scored six seconds apart early in the third to make it a 4-2 game before Kieran Craig added one more for the Olympiques at 17:38 to cut it to a one-goal deficit.

Gatineau netminder Remi Poirier made 29 saves.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.