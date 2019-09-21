QMJHL Roundup: Kalmikov leads Eagles in win over Titan

BATHURST, N.B. — Brooklyn Kalmikov scored two goals and set up another to lead the Cape Breton Eagles to a 6-3 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Nathan Larose also scored twice for Cape Breton (2-0-0) and Jarrett Baker and Adam McCormick rounded out the offence.

Yan Aucoin, Riley Kidney and Cole Huckins scored for the Titan (0-2-0).

Eagles goaltender William Grimard made 23 saves. Acadie-Bathurst's Tristan Berube stopped 40 shots.

---

OCEANIC 5 DRAKKAR 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Jacob Kelly scored twice and added an assist as Rimouski sank the Drakkar.

Kelly assisted on Nathan Ouellet's second-period winner for the Oceanic (1-0-1), while Adam Raska and Zachary Massicotte added goals.

Feliks Morozov, Raivis Kristians Ansons and Brandon Frattaroli supplied the offence for Baie-Comeau (1-1-0).

---

ISLANDERS 5 MOOSEHEADS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Cole Edwards scored twice, including the short-handed winner, as the Islanders out-paced Halifax.

Gaetan Jobin, Thomas Casey and Zachary Beauregard rounded out the attack for Charlottetown (1-0-1).

Jeffrey Burridge and Senna Peeters replied for the Mooseheads (0-2-0).

---

SEA DOGS 4 WILDCATS 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Joshua Roy's power-play goal early in the third period was the winner as the Sea Dogs held off Moncton.

William Villeneuve, Josh Lawrence and Nicolas Guay also scored for Saint John (2-0-0).

Alexandre Parent, Mika Cyr and Christian Huntley had goals for the Wildcats (1-1-0).

---

PHOENIX 6 OLYMPIQUES 4

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Felix Robert struck twice as Sherbrooke dispatched Gatineau.

Patrick Guay scored the winner for the Phoenix (2-0-0) at 7:42 of the third period. Julien Anctil, Bailey Peach and Taro Jentzsch chipped in as well.

Charles-Antoine Roy had a pair of goals for the Olympiques (1-1-0), while Matthew Grouchy and Mathieu Bizier also scored.

---

HUSKIES 6 CATARACTES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alex Beaucage struck twice as the Huskies doubled Shawinigan.

Louis-Filip Cote's short-handed goal was the winner for the Rouyn-Noranda (1-1-0). Vincent Marleau, Samuel Johnson and Alex Labbe also scored for the Huskies.

Vasily Ponomarev, Xavier Cormier and William Veillette provided the offence for the Cataractes (0-1-0).

---

SAGUENEENS 5 TIGRES 4 (SO)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Christophe Farmer, Hendrix Lapierre and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored in the shootout as Chicoutimi edged the Tigres.

Farmer also scored in regulation time for the Sagueneens (1-0-1), while Justin Ducharme, Thomas Belgarde and Louis Crevier also found the back of the night.

Egor Serdyuk had a hat trick for Victoriaville (0-0-2) and Felix Pare added a goal.

---