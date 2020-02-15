SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Charles Beaudoin put away the winner with 2:32 left to play as the Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 3-2 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Vasily Ponomarev and Xavier Bourgault also scored for the Cataractes (25-27-0), while Antoine Coulombe made 26 saves for the win.

Alexandre Parent and Antoine Rochon replied for the Drakkar (20-22-10).

Ventsislav Shingarov turned away 32 shots for Baie-Comeau.

Shawinigan was 1 for 4 on the power play and the Drakkar could not score on their two man advantages.

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 ISLANDERS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Thimo Nickl's goal early in the third period was the winner as the Voltigeurs doubled Charlottetown.

Jeremy Lapointe, Jacob Dion and William Dufour rounded out the attack Drummondville (30-23-2).

Nikita Alexandrov had a pair of goals for the Islanders (27-24-5).

---

EAGLES 7 OLYMPIQUES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Ryan Francis and Shawn Element had two goals apiece as Cape Breton routed the Olympiques.

Mathias Laferriere, Shawn Boudrias and Felix Lafrance also scored for the Eagles (35-16-3).

Emile Hegarty-Aubin, Adam Capannelli and Jeremy Rainville supplied the offence for Gatineau (20-31-4).

---

SAGUENEENS 3 HUSKIES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard's power-play winner came at the 3:43 mark of the third period as Chicoutimi beat the Huskies.

Karl Boudrias and Raphael Lavoie chipped in for the Sagueneens (37-10-5).

Olivier-Luc Hache scored for the Huskies (25-25-4).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.