QMJHL Roundup: DesRoches has a pair of goals in Sea Dogs' win over Val-d'Or

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Charlie DesRoches scored a pair of goals to lift the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 7-4 victory over the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Sunday.

Yan Kuznetsov scored the game-winner in the second period, while DesRoches' connected for the insurance goal with his second of the game in the third period.

Nico Laforge, Jeremie Poirier, Jacob Chantler and Riley Bezeau, into an empty net, also scored for the Sea Dogs (15-10-0-3), who exploded for five straight goals in the first and second period.

Jeremy Michel scored twice for the Foreurs, who got singles from Alexandre Doucet and Zackary Michaud.

Saint John goalie Jonathan Lemieux stopped 31 shots. Tristan Boileau turned aside 17 shots, while Philippe Cloutier made 16 saves for Val-d'Or (11-15-2-0).

---

ARMADA 3, PHOENIX 2

BLAINVILLE, Que. -- Oleksiy Myklukha scored the game-winner in overtime to lead Blainville-Boisbriand over Sherbrooke.

Charles Boutin scored for the Armada to tie it up in the third period and force OT. Miguel Tourigny also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (13-12-1-1).

Stephane Huard and Maxime Blanchard scored for Sherbrooke (18-6-1-1).

Nicholas Sheehand stopped 28 shots in the victory, while Ivan Zhigalov turned aside 27 shots for Sherbrooke.

---

TIGRES 3, WILDCATS 1

MONCTON, N.B. -- Vincent Sevigny scored the game-winner in the third period and also had an assist in Victoriaville's victory over Moncton.

Nikita Prishchepov and Conor Frenette, into an empty net, also connected for the Tigres (11-13-3-1).

Mathis Cloutier had the Wildcats' lone goal.

Nikolas Hurtubise stopped 31 shots for Victoriaville, while Vincent Filion made 28 saves for Moncton (13-9-3-1).

---

OCEANIC 4, HUSKIES 0

RIMOUSKI, Que. -- Alexander Gaudio had a goal and two assists as Rimouski blanked Rouyn-Noranda.

Alex Drover, Ludivoc Soucy, and Simon Maltais, with the empty-netter, added singles for the Oceanic.

Gabriel Robert turned aside all 23 shots he faced for the Oceanic (14-10-2-1), while Mathis Dorcal-Madore stopped 36 shots for the Huskies (11-14-0-3).

---

REMPARTS 5, DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. -- Zachary Bolduc scored two goals including the game-winner in the third period to lift Quebec to a win over Baie-Comeau.

Mikael Huchette also scored twice, while Pier-Olivier Roy added a single for the Remparts (19-9-0-0), who outshot their opponent 45-20.

Jacob Gaucher had both goals for the Drakkar (9-12-3-3).

William Rousseau got the win in net.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.