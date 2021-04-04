CHARLOTTETOWN — Lukas Cormier buried the shootout winner and the Charlottetown Islanders downed the Halifax Mooseheads 3-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play Sunday.

Cedric Desruisseaux scored twice for the Islanders (30-4-0) and Brett Budgell notched a pair of assists.

Zachary L'Heureux had two goals for the Mooseheads (14-16-9).

Halifax goalie Brady James made 29 saves in regulation and Colten Ellis stopped 26 shots to extend the Islanders' win streak to 15 games.

TITAN 6 SEA DOGS 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Two goals and two assists from Mathieu Desgagnes lifted the Titan (16-8-2) to their third-straight win as they doubled up on the Sea Dogs (13-10-4).

