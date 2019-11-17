2h ago
QMJHL Roundup: Sagueneens extend win streak by topping Remparts
The Canadian Press
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — William Dufour scored two goals and set up another and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens extended their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League win streak to four games by beating the Quebec Remparts 6-3 on Sunday.
Justin Ducharme had a short-handed goal for Chicoutimi (16-4-2) and Xavier Labrecque, Artemi Kniazev and Gabriel Villeneuve also scored.
Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Samuel Houde chipped in with two assists apiece.
Felix Bibeau led the Remparts (11-11-1) with a pair of goals. Anthony Gagnon had the other.
Sagueneens goaltender Daniel Moody stopped 29 shots. Quebec's Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo made 24 saves.
The Remparts have lost five straight.
---
ISLANDERS 2 WILDCATS 1
CHARLOTTETOWN — Drew Johnston scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Matthew Welsh turned aside 25 shots to lead the Islanders (13-7-4) over Moncton (17-5-0).
---
ARMADA 4 VOLTIGEURS 3
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Luke Henman scored his second of the game into an empty net to seal the Armada's (11-10-2) victory over Drummondville (14-10-0).
---
OCEANIC 6 CATARACTES 4
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere had two goals and an assist, Luka Verreault also scored twice and the Oceanic (14-5-4) beat Shawinigan (10-12-0).
---
PHOENIX 3 DRAKKAR 0
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Thomas Sigouin made 44 saves and Benjamin Tardiff scored twice as Sherbrooke (19-2-2) blanked the Drakkar (10-10-4).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2019.