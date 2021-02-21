QMJHL Roundup: Stairs has three points to lead Eagles to win over Mooseheads

HALIFAX — Dawson Stairs had a goal and two assists as the Cape Breton Eagles beat the Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Sunday afternoon.

With the game tied 3-3 after 40 minutes, Nathan Larose scored the game winning goal for the Eagles at 6:43 of the third period.

Trey Sturge and Émile Hegarty-Aubin also scored for the Eagles.

Robert Orr had two goals, including a successful penalty shot with Halifax short-handed, and Zack Jones also scored for the Mooseheads.

William Grimard turned away 39 shots for Cape Breton. Alexis Gravel stopped 20 shots for Halifax.

Halifax outshot Cape Breton 42-24.

The Mooseheads (8-13-6) went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Eagles (11-13-0) went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021.