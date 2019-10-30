DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Edouard Charron put away the winner in the second period as the Drummondville Voltigeurs topped the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Isiah Campbell, Thimo Nickl, Dawson Mercer and Aleksandar Dimovski rounded out the attack for the Voltigeurs (11-6-0).

Tyler Hinam and Alex Beaucage scored for the Huskies (8-8-1).

Goaltender Anthony Morrone made 17 saves for the win. Zachary Emond stopped 33 shots for Rouyn-Noranda.

Drummondville went 1 for 5 on the power play and the Huskies were 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

REMPARTS 5 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Felix Bibeau and Gabriel Montreuil had two goals apiece as Quebec downed the Foreurs

Loick Begin had the eventual winner for the Remparts (10-6-0) at 10:51 of the first period.

Maxence Guenette scored for Val-d'Or (8-5-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.